Chris Christie slams RFK Jr. in explosive TV appearance: "He's a joke!"

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (l.) called Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "a joke." © Collage: AFP/Sophi Park/Getty Images & AFP/Alex Wroblewski

Speaking on a roundtable with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, Christie zeroed in on RFK Jr.'s appearance at a Senate hearing on Thursday, where the HHS secretary was brutally grilled by critics from both sides of the aisle.

According to Christie, the appearance "confirms what all of us around this table have known for decades: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a foolish man, full of foolish and vapid ideas."

The roundtable saw Christie go on to verbally spar with Donald Trump's former chief of staff, Reince Priebus, over whether RFK Jr. should be allowed to continue in his role as HHS Secretary or should be ousted by the president.

"The President's smart enough to know that RFK Jr. doesn't belong in that job," Christie said. "But after he won, he wanted to show people I can do whatever I want to do... And I will put the greatest vaccine and public health denier of the last 20 years in charge of public health in America."

Responding to Christie's angry comments, Priebus countered by claiming that he "saw a decent, humble, caring guy" who is "trying to do the right thing."

"He's trying to balance the benefits of the Covid shot versus some of the admitted risks that the CDC has put out," he said.

Christie then told Priebus, "I'm very confused by you this morning. I want to know: You think Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the best man to be leading public health? Answer the question!"