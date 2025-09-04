RFK Jr. reportedly picks more names for crucial CDC vaccine panel he gutted

Washington DC - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly chose another seven members for the CDC vaccine panel he gutted in June.

An internal document seen by Reuters revealed that HHS directed the CDC to name and appoint seven new members to its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

ACIP is a panel of advisors who come from outside the CDC and vote on recommendations for when and to whom new vaccines are distributed.

The seven nominated members include Dr. Raymond Pollak, emergency medicine specialist Dr. Joseph Fraiman, pediatric neurologist Dr. John Gaitanis, epidemiology professor Catherine Stein, pharmacist Hillary Blackburn, pediatric cardiologist Dr. Kirk Milhoan, and obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Evelyn Griffin.

"I'm being considered pending the vetting process," Pollack – who has a background in immunology – told Reuters. "If I was offered the position, I would think carefully about it."

In early June, RFK Jr. dismissed all then-serving members of ACIP.

According to the HHS Secretary, the previous members had conflicts of interest with pharmaceutical companies and were biased in favor of vaccine manufacturers.

He later appointed eight new members to the committee. Among the so-called experts was a biostatistician who had publicly opposed Covid-19 lockdowns and biochemist Robert Malone, a known anti-vaccine advocate.

"All of these individuals are committed to evidence-based medicine, gold-standard science, and common sense," RFK Jr. said in a statement on X at the time.