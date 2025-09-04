RFK Jr. defends firing CDC director as Democrats urge him to resign in fiery hearing

Washington DC - Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Thursday that firing a top government scientist was "absolutely necessary," as he faced blistering criticism from Democrats urging him to resign over his steps to curb vaccines.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defended firing the director of the CDC as he faced a grilling from Democrats in a Senate hearing on Thursday. © ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

The Senate hearing, marked by sharp exchanges that often erupted into shouting matches, came days after the ouster of Sue Monarez, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Her dismissal, accompanied by several high-level resignations and hundreds of earlier layoffs, has plunged the nation's premier public health agency into turmoil.

In his opening remarks, Kennedy tore into the CDC's actions during the Covid pandemic, accusing the agency of failing "miserably" with "disastrous and nonsensical" policies, including masking guidance, social distancing, and school closures.

"We need bold, competent, and creative new leadership at CDC, people able and willing to chart a new course," he said, touting the health department's new focus on chronic disease and promoting prevention.

Monarez, the CDC director whom Kennedy previously endorsed, accused the secretary of a "deliberate effort to weaken America's public-health system and vaccine protections" in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Thursday.

Kennedy's explanation for her firing – as he told Senator Elizabeth Warren – was simply: "I asked her, 'Are you a trustworthy person?' And she said, 'No.'"