Olivia Nuzzi to detail how RFK Jr. and MAGA "swallowed her whole" in bombshell book

New York, New York - Publishing house Simon & Schuster has revealed new details about the upcoming book from journalist Olivia Nuzzi, which will address her scandalous "relationship" with politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr .

The company behind Olivia Nuzzi's (r.) upcoming memoir recently shared new details about how it will address her "relationship" with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & Randy Shropshire / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recently published product page on Amazon, the company described Nuzzi's memoir, American Canto, as "a mesmerizing firsthand account of the warping of American reality over the past decade as [President] Donald Trump has risen to dominance – from a participatory witness who got so far inside the distortion field that it swallowed her whole."

The listing goes on to reveal that the book will address the 2024 incident in which "her personal life collided with the public interest in a scandal that cost Nuzzi her job and reputation."

Nuzzi was infamously fired in 2024 from The New Yorker after it was discovered that she had an ongoing, non-physical "relationship" with Kennedy, whom she wrote an exposé on while he was running for president.

Kennedy publicly dismissed the rumors altogether, but the scandal still caused chaos in both of their lives.

Nuzzi was dumped by her then-fiancé, and Kennedy went through issues with his wife Cheryl Hines, who will soon publish a memoir of her own.