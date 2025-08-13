Cheryl Hines opens up about RFK Jr. marriage after Olivia Nuzzi sexting scandal

Washington DC - Cheryl Hines, the wife of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , recently spoke out on the state of their marriage following the politician's public sexting scandal last year.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Hines (59) said she didn't see the point in "going through every rumor and headline" about her husband "to try to defend or explain it," but insisted their marriage is still solid.

"Bobby and I talk about everything, so that's how we move through everything, and we're really good friends, and we trust each other," Hines explained.

"One would deduce that we love each other and are still married and whatever we've been through is behind us," she added.

Hines' comments come after it was revealed last year that RFK Jr. was engaged in a secret "relationship" – which included alleged "sexting" – with journalist Olivia Nuzzi (31) while he was running for president.

While Nuzzi quit her job with New York Magazine, Kennedy went on to become Health Secretary in President Donald Trump's administration, despite him and his wife having been long-time Democrats until recently.

The scandal influenced three other women to come forward with claims of having romantic relationships with Kennedy within the past year.

Hines was reportedly considering leaving her husband, whom she admitted has "lust demons," but has ultimately stood by him, becoming a cheerleader for his MAHA agenda.