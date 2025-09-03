Prominent RFK Jr. critic who called him a "dangerous man" axed from FDA vaccine committee

Washington DC - A critic of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , whom he once called a "dangerous man," has been removed from a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) vaccine committee.

Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine expert who served on the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biologics Products Advisory Committee, has been removed from his position after he publicly denounced the HHS secretary's anti-vaccine views.

In an article on Substack that Offit published on Tuesday, he compared RFK Jr.'s tenure as health secretary to an episode of The Twilight Zone that saw aliens create a cookbook on how to prepare and serve humans as food.

"Today, the aliens among us are much harder to spot," Offit wrote after describing the episode. "For example, the man who leads the MAHA movement looks and talks like us. He appears to be one of us."

"Robert F. Kennedy Jr. offers several clues that he is not from this world. For example, he doesn't believe in the germ theory – that bacteria or viruses cause specific diseases."

Offit explained that RFK Jr. doesn't believe in vaccinations, questions whether HIV causes AIDS, believes that unpasteurized milk is safe, and holds many other views that go against modern medicine.

"[RFK Jr.'s] MAHA movement might help us to eat better and live longer," Offit wrote. "But... there is a hideous catch. RFK Jr. is laser-focused on making vaccines less available, less affordable, and more feared."

After he was laid off, Offit said that he was not given a reason for his dismissal, but he believes that it has to do with his criticism of RFK Jr.