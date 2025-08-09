Robert F. Kennedy Jr. cites misinformation to justify mRNA vaccine cuts

Washington DC - Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. cited false claims to justify terminating 22 federal contracts for mRNA-based vaccines, researchers said Friday, a day after the World Health Organization called the decision a major blow.

Researchers found that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. cited misinformation to justify his cuts to mRNA-based vaccine contracts. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Kennedy on Tuesday announced the cancellation of contracts worth around $500 million, marking his latest attempt to infuse vaccine skepticism into the core of US health policy.

Citing medical experts, disinformation watchdog NewsGuard identified a series of false claims about the vaccines – credited with saving millions of lives during the Covid-19 pandemic – that Kennedy promoted to explain the termination.

Kennedy claimed that mRNA vaccines were responsible for "new mutations" of the virus, thus creating new variants that can prolong pandemics.

"Kennedy is mistaken in statements made when ceasing funding for mRNA vaccine development," Stephen Evans, a professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told the London-based Science Media Centre.

"No vaccine, including mRNA encourages new mutations."

Kennedy also made two previously debunked claims about the effectiveness of the vaccines.

He stated that mRNA vaccines "fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like Covid" and added that mRNA technology "poses more risks than benefits."

Evans said the vaccines were "extremely effective against Covid, preventing deaths, hospitalizations and clinical or sub-clinical infection."

"No vaccine has a zero incidence of side-effects, some of which can be serious, but the benefits of both mRNA vaccines and other types of vaccine – lives saved and illness reduced – hugely outweigh the risks," Charles Bangham, a professor of immunology at the Imperial College London, told the Science Media Center.

On Thursday, WHO immunization figurehead Joachim Hombach called the US decision to terminate the contracts a "significant blow."