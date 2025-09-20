RFK Jr.'s vaccine advisory panel makes major changes to shot recommendations at chaotic meeting

Atlanta, Georgia - A CDC vaccine advisory panel on Friday panel questioned the efficacy and safety of Covid-19 vaccines and declined explicitly to recommend them as experts slammed its reliance on "myths" and "anecdotes."

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices declined to recommend Covid-19 vaccines and made major changes to the MMRV combination shot. © REUTERS

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) – which Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. packed with handpicked members – said obtaining a Covid-19 shot should be based on individual choice in consultation with a medical professional.

The panel also approved language recommending that the CDC urge health care providers to more strongly warn about alleged risks from vaccinations.

Many medical and scientific organizations have cited evidence of the Covid shot's safety and its record of providing strong protection against severe illness or death.

Calling the committee's actions "extraordinarily vague," Sean O'Leary of the American Academy of Pediatrics said "this was like nothing I've ever seen."

"What it looked like to me was a lot of clear efforts to sow distrust in vaccines, to instill fear," he told AFP.

"The focus of a lot of the discussion that we saw today around Covid vaccines was around myths, anecdotes, case series, case reports," O'Leary said. "They were not focused at all on the actual science."