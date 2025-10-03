RFK Jr. fires NIH scientist over whistleblower complaint about Trump adminstration

Washington DC - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently fired a top scientist at the National Institutes of Health after she filed a whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump 's administration.

According to The New York Times, Kennedy sent a letter on September 26 to Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, writing, "In my capacity as secretary, I have decided to terminate your appointment as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease."

Dr. Marrazzo's firing came after she submitted a complaint last month claiming she had been demoted after objecting to Trump administration policies, which she argued have endangered research subjects, defied court orders, and undermined vaccine research.

The same day she was let go, RFK Jr. sent similar letters to fire three other scientists – Dr. Eliseo Pérez-Stable of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, Dr. Diana Bianchi of the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, and Shannon Zenk of the National Institute of Nursing Research.

While the letters did not give reasons for the terminations, an attorney for Dr. Marrazzo said in a statement that the move was retaliatory.

"The Trump administration terminated Dr. Marrazzo for her advocacy on behalf of critical health research and for her support of the overwhelming body of evidence that shows vaccines are safe and effective," the attorney argued.