RFK Jr.'s wife Cheryl Hines reveals his shocking offer amid 2024 presidential run

Washington DC - Cheryl Hines, the wife of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , recently revealed her husband made a bizarre offer during a particularly low point in their marriage.

In a recent interview, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wife Cheryl Hines (l.) revealed that he offered to fake a separation while he was running for president. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Hines revealed that things got "dramatic" in their marriage during RFK Jr.'s presidential campaign in 2024, as some people close to them were "very upset" that she was married to the controversial politician.

"They were vocally coming at me because I'm married to Bobby," Hines explained.

"So Bobby felt like, 'You shouldn't be having to take that heat. So why don't we just say we're separated?'"

Hines went on to say that while she found the move to be "very sweet," she "didn't think that was helpful" overall.

"What needed to happen – and what did happen – is we got closer together," she continued.

"For a couple to say, 'Maybe we should just say we're not with each other anymore and our lives would be easier' – it's like, well, things have gotten to that point. That's pretty dramatic and pretty extreme."