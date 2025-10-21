RFK Jr.'s wife Cheryl Hines reveals his shocking offer amid 2024 presidential run
Washington DC - Cheryl Hines, the wife of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., recently revealed her husband made a bizarre offer during a particularly low point in their marriage.
In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Hines revealed that things got "dramatic" in their marriage during RFK Jr.'s presidential campaign in 2024, as some people close to them were "very upset" that she was married to the controversial politician.
"They were vocally coming at me because I'm married to Bobby," Hines explained.
"So Bobby felt like, 'You shouldn't be having to take that heat. So why don't we just say we're separated?'"
Hines went on to say that while she found the move to be "very sweet," she "didn't think that was helpful" overall.
"What needed to happen – and what did happen – is we got closer together," she continued.
"For a couple to say, 'Maybe we should just say we're not with each other anymore and our lives would be easier' – it's like, well, things have gotten to that point. That's pretty dramatic and pretty extreme."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s messy 2024 presidential campaign
Last year, Kennedy ran for president as a Democrat, but later switched to an Independent after failing to connect with the party.
He ultimately dropped out to endorse Donald Trump, who then appointed RFK Jr. as the head of Health and Human Services after winning re-election.
During the race, Kennedy faced several damning news reports, such as revelations that he once left a dead bear in Central Park and had past issues with brain worms.
At one point, it was revealed that Kennedy had a "relationship" with journalist Olivia Nuzzi during his campaign. The drama soon sparked rumors that Hines was considering getting a divorce.
Nuzzi, who lost her job and suffered relationship issues of her own as a result of the scandal, is preparing to release a memoir by the end of the year, which will reportedly address her relationship with Kennedy.
Fortunately, Hines and Kennedy have worked through their issues, and Hines, who was a lifelong Democrat, has since become the biggest supporter of his Make America Healthy Again movement.
On November 11, Hines will be releasing her new memoir titled Unscripted, which she has promised will address all the "rumors" about her.
Cover photo: Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP