Trump administration's report on gender-affirming care slammed as "propoganda"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration on Thursday released what it described as a comprehensive review of gender -related medical interventions for children and adolescents, warning of "significant risks" associated with puberty blockers and surgeries.

The Trump administration's open hostility toward trans people has called the objectivity of the review into question. © Robyn Beck / AFP

The 400-page report was issued without named authors – a departure from scientific norms but nonetheless defended by the Department of Health and Human Services as a measure "to help maintain the integrity of this process."

Youth gender-affirming care is a highly polarizing issue in many countries, with medical professionals seeking to strike a balance between alleviating psychological distress, respecting patient autonomy, and ensuring that interventions are evidence-based and appropriate for developing bodies and minds.

But the Trump administration's record of hostility toward transgender people – including efforts to ban them from the military and erase language around gender identity from official documents – has raised questions about the objectivity of the review.

The report states that gender-affirming treatments carry risks "including infertility/sterility, sexual dysfunction, impaired bone density accrual, adverse cognitive impacts, cardiovascular disease and metabolic disorders, psychiatric disorders, surgical complications, and regret."

"Our duty is to protect our nation's children – not expose them to unproven and irreversible medical interventions," said Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health. "We must follow the gold standard of science, not activist agendas."

Aisha Mays, a family physician in California and member of the nonprofit Physicians for Reproductive Health, called the report "propaganda" that aimed "to delegitimize the perfectly safe, effective, and evidence-based health care that transgender people access to be who they are."

"Being transgender, just like being cisgender, is not a choice nor can it be reversed by any medical or social method," she added. "The same way cisgender people know who they are, so do trans people. The same way cis people receive gender-affirming care, so do trans people."