RFK Jr. threatens to take away funding for medical schools that don't teach about nutrition

Washington DC - Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says not enough medical schools in the US are teaching the importance of nutrition, and he has a plan to change that.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently unveiled his plan to take away federal funding from medical schools that don't teach about nutrition. © Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to ABC News, RFK Jr. spoke at an event back in April, during which he claimed aspiring physicians in medical schools across the country "are taught how to treat illnesses with drugs, but not how to treat them with food or to keep people healthy so they don't need the drugs."

"One of the things that we'll do over the next year is to announce that medical schools that don't have those programs are not going to be eligible for our funding, and that we will withhold funds from those who don't implement those kinds of courses," he said.

Kennedy's arguments are valid, as a 2015 study published in the Journal of Biomedical Education found that of 121 American medical schools surveyed in 2012-2013, students spent only 19 hours on average learning about nutrition, which has raised concerns among nutrition experts.



As he has yet to enact his plan, it remains unclear how far Kennedy plans to go, such as whether he will demand a specific curriculum to be taught.