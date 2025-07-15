Major ice cream makers get on board with RFK Jr.'s war on artificial food dyes

Washington DC - Major ice cream makers on Monday announced plans to phase out their use of artificial dyes following pressure from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to eliminate unnecessary additives from foods in the US.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins were present at a press event where major ice cream makers announced they would phase out some artificial food dyes. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), which includes over 40 top ice cream brands, said its members would stop using petroleum-derived synthetic colorings by the end of 2027.

These chemicals have been linked in studies to conditions including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), cancer, diabetes, gastrointestinal issues, and genomic disruption. They serve no nutritional or functional purpose beyond cosmetic coloring, health advocates have long argued.

"I'm particularly happy to be here today because this is relevant to my favorite food, which is ice cream," RFK Jr. said at a press event, praising the dairy industry for its actions.

"This is a great day for dairy and it's a great day for Make America Healthy Again," added the IDFA's President and CEO Michael Dykes.

Andy Jacobs, CEO of Turkey Hill, said many commercial ice cream manufacturers had already phased out artificial colors or were in the process of doing so.

"By taking this step now, ice cream manufacturers are ensuring that ice cream remains a special part of our lives as consumer preferences change and the nation's regulatory priorities evolve," he said.