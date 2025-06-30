Supreme Court declines to hear RFK Jr.'s anti-vax group complaint over social media censorship

Washington DC - The Supreme Court recently declined to hear a complaint from Children's Health Defense (CHD), an anti-vaccine group founded by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , concerning alleged social media censorship.

According to NBC News, the court on Monday turned down without comment a request to hear the claim, that alleges Meta – the parent company of Facebook and Instagram – had been colluding with the federal government since 2019 to stop the spread of anti-vaccine rhetoric on social media, which included most of CHD's content.

The decision leaves in place a lower court ruling that threw out the original lawsuit, in which the CHD argued their First and Fifth Amendment rights had been infringed upon when Facebook removed their page on the social media site in 2022 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Several courts ruled in favor of Meta, arguing there was no evidence of collusion with the government.

As a private institution and not a "state actor," the company has the freedom to choose what content to platform.

RFK Jr. founded the CHD in 2013 and ran the organization until 2023, when he attempted to run for president.

He eventually dropped out and endorsed Donald Trump, who went on to win the presidency. Kennedy now works as Secretary of Health and Human Services under the Trump administration.