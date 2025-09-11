Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told to "tone down" vaccine rhetoric as Trump seeks credit for handling of pandemic

Washington DC - Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is reportedly being told to steer away from his anti-vaccine rhetoric as President Donald Trump moves to take control of the narrative.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (r.) has reportedly been asked to "tone down" his vaccine rhetoric as Donald Trump (l.) seeks credit for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Two sources told The New York Times that White House officials are demanding RFK Jr. "tone down his rhetoric" as it stands at odds with comments recently made by the president and his MAGA allies.

Last week, Trump was asked about Florida officials' recent announcement that they will be removing all vaccine mandates in the state.

Though Trump, like Kennedy, has been pushing unfounded claims that vaccines cause autism and other chronic illnesses for years, he surprisingly warned that officials should be "very careful" when saying some people don't have to be vaccinated.

"They just pure and simple work," he added.

In recent days, a number of Trump's allies have been arguing that he deserves to win the Nobel Peace Prize for Operation Warp Speed, his initiative that fast-tracked the production of vaccines that successfully dampened the Covid-19 pandemic.

While there has been no evidence that Trump and Kennedy have been outright clashing, the president recently appeared to imply that they don't always see eye to eye.

"He's a different kind of guy," Trump told reporters this past Sunday. "He's got a lot of good ideas – but he's got a lot of ideas."