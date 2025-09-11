Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told to "tone down" vaccine rhetoric as Trump seeks credit for handling of pandemic
Washington DC - Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is reportedly being told to steer away from his anti-vaccine rhetoric as President Donald Trump moves to take control of the narrative.
Two sources told The New York Times that White House officials are demanding RFK Jr. "tone down his rhetoric" as it stands at odds with comments recently made by the president and his MAGA allies.
Last week, Trump was asked about Florida officials' recent announcement that they will be removing all vaccine mandates in the state.
Though Trump, like Kennedy, has been pushing unfounded claims that vaccines cause autism and other chronic illnesses for years, he surprisingly warned that officials should be "very careful" when saying some people don't have to be vaccinated.
"They just pure and simple work," he added.
In recent days, a number of Trump's allies have been arguing that he deserves to win the Nobel Peace Prize for Operation Warp Speed, his initiative that fast-tracked the production of vaccines that successfully dampened the Covid-19 pandemic.
While there has been no evidence that Trump and Kennedy have been outright clashing, the president recently appeared to imply that they don't always see eye to eye.
"He's a different kind of guy," Trump told reporters this past Sunday. "He's got a lot of good ideas – but he's got a lot of ideas."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. works to avoid offending Donald Trump
Since his appointment, Kennedy, who was a prominent anti-vaccine advocate prior to the role, has faced heavy criticism for consistently sharing medical misinformation, moving to make sweeping changes to vaccine mandates and policies, and firing a number of experts for not agreeing with his views.
Nonetheless, Kennedy has been walking a thin line on continuing to push his claims while not contradicting or offending Trump in any way.
Earlier this week, while giving a press conference on the release of his second MAHA report, RFK Jr. was asked about Trump's comments on how vaccines work.
Kennedy, after first trying desperately to dodge the questions, finally responded, "I agree with that."
During a Senate hearing last Thursday, RFK Jr. was pressed by lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle over his leadership.
In one stunning moment, Kennedy said Trump should "absolutely" receive the Nobel Prize for Operation Warp Speed – despite having claimed earlier in the hearing that "the Covid vaccine killed more people than Covid."
A Trump spokesperson responded to rift rumors by saying that the president "maintains full confidence" in Kennedy, while an HHS spokesperson said they are "united in their commitment to make America healthy again."
Cover photo: Collage: Kevin Dietsch & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP