RFK Jr. urged to resign by over 1,000 HHS employees in scathing letter

Washington DC - Over 1,000 current and former Health and Human Services (HHS) employees recently penned a letter calling for Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign.

In the letter, which was sent to RFK Jr. and members of congress on Wednesday, employees sough to "warn the President, Congress, and the Public that Secretary Kennedy's actions are compromising the health of this nation," and demanded he resign.

"Should he decline to resign, we call upon the President and US Congress to appoint a new Secretary of Health and Human Services, one whose qualifications and experience ensure that health policy is informed by independent and unbiased peer-reviewed science," the letter said.

"We expect those in leadership to act when the health of Americans is at stake."

Since he was appointed by President Donald Trump to head HHS, Kennedy, who was previously a prominent anti-vaccine advocate, has stirred controversy for sharing rhetoric many critics have deemed medical misinformation.

His stance on vaccines has caused numerous HHS employees to resign, while others have been fired for opposing it.

Last month, following a shooting at CDC headquarters, HHS staffers wrote a letter requesting that Kennedy stop spreading such misinformation and asked him to respond by September 2.

In Wednesday's letter, the staffers said he still has yet to respond to their previous one.