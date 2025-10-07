Surgeons general slam RFK Jr. as threat to Americans' health in scathing op-ed

Washington DC - Six former US surgeons general recently came together to send a warning to America about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the dangers he is bringing to the nation's health.

In a recent op-ed, six former US surgeons general warned that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is posing a threat to the nation's health. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an op-ed published by The Washington Post on Tuesday, the surgeons general explained that as the "Nation's Doctor," they took oaths to care for patients, and protect the health of all Americans.



"Today, in keeping with those oaths, we are compelled to speak with one voice to say that the actions of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are endangering the health of the nation," the health officials wrote.

They argue that in recent months, the public health system has been "undermined" and that science has "taken a back seat to ideology and misinformation."

"Repairing this damage requires a leader who respects scientific integrity and transparency, listens to experts, and can restore trust to the federal health apparatus," the surgeons general add.

"Instead, Kennedy has become a driving force behind this crisis."

Since President Donald Trump appointed him to lead the Health Department, Kennedy has been accused of pushing unfounded medical claims and misinformation, especially regarding vaccines.

He has been repeatedly criticized and even urged to resign by a number of current and former HHS staffers, physicians' groups, and health organizations.