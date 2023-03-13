Ron DeSantis trolled with snowflake gift that contained hidden message

Davenport, Iowa - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was gifted a framed snowflake during a recent speaking event, but he failed to notice a not so complimentary message hidden between the lines.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was gifted a framed snowflake made up of the word "fascist." © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Screenshot / Twitter / @MidlifeMisfit

A Twitter user by the name IowaCaptive shared a photo of the politician posing with an interesting piece of art.

"My friend makes snowflakes to give to politicians who come to Iowa," the user shared. "There are special messages for odious Republicans."

At first glance, it looks like a simple snowflake, a reference to right wing criticism of liberals as being soft and weak. But a closer look reveals the snowflake is made of one word that DeSantis clearly missed when he cheesed for the photo.

"Does that say fascist?" one user asked in the post, to which IowaCaptive responded "it does indeed," with laughing emojis.

DeSantis was speaking at the Rhythm City Casino Resort on Friday to promote his new book titled The Courage to Be Free.

"We will never surrender to the woke mob," he reportedly raved in front of a crowd of more than 1,000 people. "Our state is where woke goes to die."

Washington Post reporter Steven Goffman also shared a photo of Iowa's governor Kim Reynolds receiving the same gift and pleasantly posing for a photo with the rebellious artwork.