Pete Hegseth announces return of Confederate memorial to Arlington Cemetery

Arlington, Virginia - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Tuesday that a Confederate memorial will be reinstalled in Arlington Cemetery after it was removed as part of an effort to take down monuments that honored the pro-slavery rebellion.

"Moses Ezekiel's beautiful and historic sculpture – often referred to as 'The Reconciliation Monument' – will be rightfully be returned to Arlington National Cemetery near his burial site," Hegseth wrote on X.

He did not mention the piece's other name – the "Confederate Memorial" – which was unveiled in 1914.

"It never should have been taken down by woke lemmings. Unlike the Left, we don't believe in erasing American history – we honor it," the Pentagon chief wrote.

The bronze portions of the memorial were removed from Arlington – the final resting place of more than 400,000 veterans and their dependents – and put into storage in 2023. The granite base was left in place to avoid disturbing nearby graves.

The memorial featured a "nostalgic, mythologized vision of the Confederacy" and included "highly sanitized depictions of slavery," according to the Arlington Cemetery website, which also noted that it included a Latin inscription that "construes the South's secession as a noble 'Lost Cause.'"