Ron DeSantis vows to eliminate huge parts of the government if elected president

Tallahassee, Florida - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running for president, vowed to eliminate multiple federal agencies if he wins the White House in 2024.

In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Ron DeSantis laid out his plans to eliminate several federal agencies if he wins the presidency in 2024. © LOGAN CYRUS / AFP

DeSantis sat down for an interview with Martha MacCallum of Fox News on Wednesday and laid out his plans to shrink the government if he's elected.

When asked if he was in favor of eliminating any agencies, he responded, "We would do the [Department of] Education. We would do Commerce. We'd do Energy, and we would do [the Internal Revenue Service]."

The host seemed to be taken aback: "Eliminate the IRS?"

Yet DeSantis continued to speak over her: "If Congress will work with me on doing that, we'll be able to reduce the size and scope of government."

"If Congress won't go that far," he continued, "I'm going to use those agencies to push back against woke ideology and against the leftism that we see creeping into all institutions of American life."