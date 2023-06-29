Ron DeSantis vows to eliminate huge parts of the government if elected president
Tallahassee, Florida - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running for president, vowed to eliminate multiple federal agencies if he wins the White House in 2024.
DeSantis sat down for an interview with Martha MacCallum of Fox News on Wednesday and laid out his plans to shrink the government if he's elected.
When asked if he was in favor of eliminating any agencies, he responded, "We would do the [Department of] Education. We would do Commerce. We'd do Energy, and we would do [the Internal Revenue Service]."
The host seemed to be taken aback: "Eliminate the IRS?"
Yet DeSantis continued to speak over her: "If Congress will work with me on doing that, we'll be able to reduce the size and scope of government."
"If Congress won't go that far," he continued, "I'm going to use those agencies to push back against woke ideology and against the leftism that we see creeping into all institutions of American life."
How is Ron DeSantis stacking up against Donald Trump?
DeSantis has been adamantly pushing to establish himself as more far-right than his biggest opponent in the race, former President Donald Trump, who currently leads Republican primary polls by wide margins.
Earlier this week, the governor unveiled his new immigration policies ahead of the election. Although very similar to Trump's policies, DeSantis advocated for more extreme measures, such as allowing authorities to use deadly force against "criminal aliens."
Many of DeSantis' proposed policies and positions have been criticized as some have questioned if such things are even possible, arguing he is just using charged rhetoric to "trigger" the left.
Cover photo: LOGAN CYRUS / AFP