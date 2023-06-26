Ron DeSantis shades Donald Trump with "no excuses" border policy

Eagle Pass, Texas - Florida Governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis has unveiled his new immigration policies, which aims to pick up where Donald Trump 's border promises left off.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (r.) unveiled his immigration policies ahead of the 2024 presidential elections, taking a dig at Donald Trump in the process. © Collage: ALMOND NGAN / AFP & Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to CNN, DeSantis delivered a speech to Texas voters on Monday, outlining his new plans to take on immigration and the border crisis.

The Governor titled the plans "No Excuses," a subtle dig at Trump who made numerous promises before and during his presidency, including to build a wall, most of which he either failed to deliver or came up short on.

DeSantis said there will be a noticeably "huge reduction" in people attempting to cross the Southern border if he's elected, as he would end several of President Joe Biden's current policies, put extreme restrictions on asylum claims, and allow authorities to use deadly force against "criminal aliens."

He also wants to give individual states the right to "declare an invasion," allowing them to deport immigrants on their own.

"If the feds have the responsibility to do immigration, and they decide to just not do it, then are we just helpless, and we don't have the laws enforced at all?" DeSantis argued.

"I can tell you as president, we’re gonna fully deputize all state and local governments to be able to enforce it," he added.