Donald Trump gets boost from new post-indictment poll

Palm Beach, Florida - Former President Donald Trump has expanded his lead in polls over Ron DeSantis and the rest of the 2024 Republican primary field since he was indicted in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents scandal.

Former President Donald Trump is the clear front-runner in the race for the Republican presidential nomination for 2024. © REUTERS

Trump scored a dominant 61% support of GOP voters compared to just 23% for DeSantis in a CBS News poll conducted after he was charged with mishandling documents and obstructing justice.



Former Vice President Mike Pence and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott trailed with 4% each and others in the crowded race were mired in the low single digits.

The poll shows Trump has consolidated his strong support among Republicans since becoming the first former president to be charged with federal crimes. He led DeSantis by a slightly smaller 59%-24% margin in the same poll conducted in late April.

Since then, DeSantis formally launched his 2024 campaign run along with Pence, Scott, and several lesser candidates.

None of that news has put any dent at all into Trump's lead in the polls, which has been growing steadily since he announced his presidential comeback bid late last year.