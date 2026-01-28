Rubio upbeat on Venezuela – but warns US is "prepared to use force"

Washington DC - Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced hope Wednesday for cooperation with Venezuela after the US toppling of Nicolás Maduro and expected a reopening soon of the US embassy there, but brandished force if the interim leader is defiant.

At Wednesday's Senate hearing, Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed optimism about cooperation with Venezuela – but warned the US was "prepared to use force" if necessary. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

In prepared testimony for a Senate hearing, Rubio had written that Delcy Rodriguez, who was vice president and now acting president, "is well aware of the fate of Maduro."

"Make no mistake," read the prepared text, "we are prepared to use force to ensure maximum cooperation if other methods fail."

Asked about his prepared testimony during his appearance, Rubio took a more measured tone.

"I can tell you right now with full certainty we are not postured to, nor do we intend or expect to, have to take any military action in Venezuela," Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"The only military presence you'll see in Venezuela is our Marine guards at an embassy," he said.

Trump has demanded that Venezuela, which has the world's largest proven oil reserves, work to benefit US oil companies.

The State Department last week named a new top diplomat for Venezuela, and earlier sent a mission to assess the embassy in Caracas.

"We think very quickly we'll be able to open a US diplomatic presence on the ground," Rubio said.

The US shuttered its embassy in 2019 shortly after Washington and other major powers declared Maduro to be illegitimate following an election marred by reports of irregularities.