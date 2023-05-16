Rudy Giuliani accused of sexual assault in bombshell lawsuit

New York, New York - Rudy Giuliani is facing the heat in a new $10-million lawsuit leveling charges of sexual assault at the disgraced former NYC mayor .

Noelle Dunphy, former director of business development for several of Giuliani's companies, filed the lawsuit before the New York State Supreme Court on Monday.

In the complaint, Dunphy accused Giuliani of making constant sexual demands and threats to her while she was under his employ.

"He made clear that satisfying his sexual demands – which came virtually anytime, anywhere – was an absolute requirement of her employment and of his legal representation," the suit states.

Giuliani reportedly "took Viagra constantly" and would expose himself to Dunphy, saying he couldn't work until "you take care of this."