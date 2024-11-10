Rudy Giuliani begs for money as legal woes catch up to him: "I can't buy food"

New York, New York - Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani is asking his fellow patriots for financial help as his legal troubles drain him dry.

Rudy Giuliani has recently been asking fans of his to donate money to him as he claims his mounting financial woes have made him unable to buy food. © Collage: Alex Kent / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, Giuliani shared a post on X, where he claimed, "Wilkie Farr Law firm and [Judge Lewis Liman] are trying to inhibit me from making a living."

"They seized my measly checking account, so I can't buy food," Giuliani wrote. "Help me fight."

The post included a link to a GiveSendGo page in which he further alleged he was being "persecuted to the highest level through lawfare due to his support of President Donald Trump."

The fundraiser so far has raised nearly $180,000.

Giuliani was recently found liable for defaming two Georgia poll workers by insisting they were committing fraud during the 2020 election, and in December 2023, the two women were awarded over $150 million in damages.