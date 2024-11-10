Rudy Giuliani begs for money as legal woes catch up to him: "I can't buy food"
New York, New York - Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani is asking his fellow patriots for financial help as his legal troubles drain him dry.
On Saturday, Giuliani shared a post on X, where he claimed, "Wilkie Farr Law firm and [Judge Lewis Liman] are trying to inhibit me from making a living."
"They seized my measly checking account, so I can't buy food," Giuliani wrote. "Help me fight."
The post included a link to a GiveSendGo page in which he further alleged he was being "persecuted to the highest level through lawfare due to his support of President Donald Trump."
The fundraiser so far has raised nearly $180,000.
Giuliani was recently found liable for defaming two Georgia poll workers by insisting they were committing fraud during the 2020 election, and in December 2023, the two women were awarded over $150 million in damages.
Rudy Giuliani declares bankruptcy after defamation ruling
The ruling forced the wealthy politician to file for bankruptcy, and Judge Liman ordered him to hand over his assets to help pay the judgment, which included various luxury items such as his Manhattan penthouse and a 1980 Mercedes-Benz.
Last week, Judge Liman scolded Giuliani for allegedly trying to hide his assets, as he believes the trial is "political persecution."
Giuliani has been campaigning alongside Trump throughout the election, which could signal that he may have a job in his administration.
Cover photo: Collage: Alex Kent / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP