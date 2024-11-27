Rudy Giuliani "losing it" as court continues to go after his assets in defamation trial

New York, New York - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has resorted to begging for mercy as he struggles to make ends meet in the wake of his massive defamation settlement.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani lashed out in court, claiming he doesn't have any cash as he struggles to pay his massive defamation settlement. © Alex Kent / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to ABC News, Giuliani appeared in court on Tuesday, during which District Judge Lewis Liman admonished him for still not complying with orders to turn over some of his assets to pay the $150 million in damages he owes to the two Georgia poll workers he defamed during the 2020 election.

Giuliani interrupted, aggressively arguing that Judge Liman's "implication against me is wrong."

"I'm not impoverished. Everything I have is tied up. I don't have a car. I don't have a credit card. I don't have cash," Giuliani claimed.

"I can't get to bank accounts that truly would be mine because they have put... stop orders on, for example, my Social Security account, which they have no right to do."

Judge Liman responded to the outburst by warning Giuliani's lawyers that either they represent their client or he represents himself, adding, "You can't have hybrid representation."