Rudy Giuliani "losing it" as court continues to go after his assets in defamation trial
New York, New York - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has resorted to begging for mercy as he struggles to make ends meet in the wake of his massive defamation settlement.
According to ABC News, Giuliani appeared in court on Tuesday, during which District Judge Lewis Liman admonished him for still not complying with orders to turn over some of his assets to pay the $150 million in damages he owes to the two Georgia poll workers he defamed during the 2020 election.
Giuliani interrupted, aggressively arguing that Judge Liman's "implication against me is wrong."
"I'm not impoverished. Everything I have is tied up. I don't have a car. I don't have a credit card. I don't have cash," Giuliani claimed.
"I can't get to bank accounts that truly would be mine because they have put... stop orders on, for example, my Social Security account, which they have no right to do."
Judge Liman responded to the outburst by warning Giuliani's lawyers that either they represent their client or he represents himself, adding, "You can't have hybrid representation."
Rudy Giuliani lashes out in court over defamation ruling
The massive ruling in the case forced the once-wealthy politician to file for bankruptcy, and he now has to hand over his assets to help pay the judgment, including his Manhattan penthouse, a 1980 Mercedes-Benz, and a collection of luxury watches.
Tuesday was definitely a bad day for Giuliani, as two of his attorneys officially quit the case, and Judge Liman ultimately denied his request to delay a trial set for January 16, 2025, so that he could attend president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
In an interview with CNN, a sketch artist who attended the hearing and has sketched Giuliani for decades said the former politician is "losing it."
