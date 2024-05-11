Rudy Giuliani radio show canceled after he refuses to stop pushing 2020 election lies

New York, New York - Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani refuses to stop pushing his 2020 election denialism, and it has now come back to bite him.

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was fired from his radio station job and had his show cancelled after he refused to stop pushing the "big lie." © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to The New York Post, Giuliani (79) was suspended without pay by the WABC radio station after he delivered a lengthy "stolen election" tirade on Thursday's episode of his program, The Rudy Giuliani Show.

The rant was in violation of the company's policy "not to state, suggest or imply that the election results are not valid."

Station owner John Catsimatidis claimed Giuliani "did it to himself," as he was repeatedly warned about continuing to pitch election denialism, yet refused to comply.

The former politician, who was reportedly making $15,000 a month with WABC, claimed he was never warned or had knowledge of the policy, and described losing his job as "a blow to me" and "a major screwing!"

Giuliani is facing a number of legal challenges, which have garnered him a mountain of expenses. He was forced to file for bankruptcy after he was recently ordered to pay $148 million in damages for defaming two Georgia poll workers.