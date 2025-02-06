Nancy Pelosi gets new young challenger for congressional seat

Saikat Chakrabarti (r.) has announced he is taking on incumbent Democrat Nancy Pelosi to represent California's 11th congressional district in the 2026 midterms. © Collage: LEIGH VOGEL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Bluesky/Saikat Chakrabarti

"I’ve got some news: I've decided to run against Nancy Pelosi to represent San Francisco in Congress. I know some of you might be surprised that Speaker Emeritus Pelosi is running again, but she is – for her 21st term!" Chakrabarti announced on social media.

"I respect what Nancy Pelosi has accomplished in her career, but we are living in a totally different America than the one she knew when she entered politics 45 years ago," he added.

Chakrabarti said he was compelled to run after witnessing the "illegal seizure of government" by Donald Trump and Elon Musk and Washington Democrats' inability to rein in the chaos. He believes he can help bring "new leadership" to the Democratic Party.

The Harvard-educated software engineer served as 2018 campaign manager and then first chief of staff for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He resigned in 2019 to join the New Consensus think tank.

"The Democratic Party needs to stop acting like it's competing against a normal political party that plays by the rules, and it needs a bold vision for how to raise living standards, quality of life and security for all Americans," Chakrabarti wrote.

"America is stuck, and Americans want real solutions that are as big as the problems we face."