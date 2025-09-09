Scott Bessent reportedly threatened to punch colleague over claims of badmouthing Trump

Washington DC - Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly almost got into a brawl with another Trump administration official during a tense exchange.

During a recent dinner with his fellow Trump administration officials, Scott Bessent reportedly threatened to punch his colleague. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

According to Politico, a number of officials, advisors, and MAGA allies attended a celebration dinner at the exclusive Executive Branch club last Wednesday.

Several sources that attended the event claimed that at one point, Bessent grew angry, claiming he heard from several people that Federal Housing Finance Agency director Bill Pulte had been badmouthing him to President Donald Trump.



"Why the f**k are you talking to the president about me? F**k you!" Bessent told a stunned Pulte. "I'm gonna punch you in your fucking face."

As the tense exchange prompted the club's owner to intervene, Bessent demanded that Pulte be kicked out.

"It's either me or him. You tell me who's getting the fuck out of here," Bessent told the owner, adding, "Or we could go outside."

When Pulte asked him if they would go outside "to talk," Bessent responded, "No, I'm going to f**king beat your a**!"

The two were split up until things calmed down, and sat at opposite ends of the long dinner table as the dinner proceeded without issue.

The incident between the two officials is believed to be related to a clash over their collaboration on a plan to privatize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the government's housing agencies, and other financial-related matters.