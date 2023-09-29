Secretary of State Blinken rocks out with surprise electric guitar jam!

Washington DC - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken can jam? The politician shocked the masses with a surprise stage appearance .

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken proved both his foreign policy and musical talents while launching the Global Music Diplomacy Initiative on Wednesday. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & LEIGH VOGEL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Foreign policy and musical talent? Who knew!

At an event in Washington, the 61-year-old stepped behind the microphone on Wednesday night with an electric guitar and performed Hoochie Coochie Man by blues legend Muddy Waters, singing and fronting a full band.

The showing was hyping up the government's new Music Diplomacy Initiative to promote music as a diplomatic tool, including bringing US artists to other parts of the world.





"I couldn’t pass up tonight’s opportunity to combine music and diplomacy," Blinken shared on X with a video of his performance.

It "was a pleasure to launch the State Department's new Global Music Diplomacy Initiative," he added.

"Music has the potential to connect cultures and tell our story, the American story, around the world," he said in another post. "It’s a powerful tool in our diplomatic toolkit."