Sen. John Kennedy faces calls for censure for telling Muslim witness to "hide your head in a bag"

Washington DC - A Senate hearing about hate crimes turned into a prime display of hate as a Republican committee member turned on the only Muslim witness present.

Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana has been accused of Islamophobic hate speech during a Judiciary Committee hearing on hate crimes. © REUTERS

Maya Berry, executive director of the Arab American Institute, faced a series of GOP attacks during a Tuesday Senate Judiciary Committee on hate crimes, which are on the rise amid Israel's ongoing assault on the Palestinian people.

"You support Hamas, don't you? You support UNRWA and Hamas, don't you?" Louisiana Senator John Kennedy accused Berry.

UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, is working to supply the besieged people of Gaza with food and other humanitarian supplies amid a deadly Israeli blockade and relentless bombardment. The US government cut off additional funding for the agency in January following unverified Israeli government claims that a handful of its employees participated in the October 7 Hamas attack.

Berry responded, "I think it's exceptionally disappointing that you look at an Arab-American witness before you and say, 'You support Hamas.'"

"I don't support Hamas," Berry said, adding that she was "very clear in her support for UNRWA."

Kennedy repeatedly spoke over the witness before telling her, "You should hide your head in a bag."