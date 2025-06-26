Trump melts down over Zohran Mamdani primary win in insult-laden post

New York, New York - Donald Trump had a social media meltdown on Wednesday after Zohran Mamdani's New York City Democratic mayoral primary victory.

Donald Trump (r.) has taken to social media to attack New York City's Democratic nominee for mayor, Zohran Mamdani. © Collage: REUTERS

"It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"We've had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous," the president continued before devolving into personal and racist attacks.

"He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he's not very smart, he's got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin' Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!"

Mamdani won the Tuesday primary to lead the nation's largest city in a race he described as a referendum on the future of the Democratic Party. His platform centered on making the city affordable through rent freezes, free buses, no-cost childcare, and more.

While Trump appears riled over the primary result, many New Yorkers, Democratic lawmakers, and labor unions have welcomed the 33-year-old state assemblymember's win with enthusiasm.

"The working class is done with business as usual. We were proud to be the first union to endorse Zohran because it’s time for a political movement that puts the working class first," the United Auto Workers posted on X. "Our members spoke out and turned out in a big way – and we’re just getting started."