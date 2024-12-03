Senate Democrats re-elect Chuck Schumer as leader as others see promotions

Washington DC - Senate Democrats have held a vote to decide which politicians will be leading the party forward following their 2024 election disappointment.

According to Politico, the party held a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, where members decided New York Sen. Chuck Schumer should serve another term as caucus leader.

In a statement, Schumer said he was "honored and humbled to be chosen" and will seek to "secure bipartisan solutions wherever possible and look for ways to collaborate with our Republican colleagues to help working families."

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin was tapped to serve another term as whip, the second spot following Schumer.

A handful of other leadership members saw notable promotions that day – Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar was promoted to the third spot as chair of the Steering and Policy Committee, and New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker was promoted to the fourth spot as chair of the newly created Strategic Communications Committee.

The remaining positions were voted to remain as is, which included Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren being re-elected as vice chair of the Senate Democratic Conference and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders being re-elected as chair of outreach.

The vote comes after Donald Trump won the presidential election last month, and Republicans took control of both the Senate and the House.