Senator Bob Menendez hit with yet more criminal charges as ties to second country emerge

New York, New York - Prosecutors unveiled new criminal charges against New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez on Tuesday, alleging he took bribes to help a businessman secure investment from a fund with ties to Qatar's government.

Menendez already faces corruption-related charges in the same case, which he has denied, including conspiring to act as an agent of Egypt and taking bribes and influence peddling for Cairo.



The Democrat has rejected calls for his resignation, but in September relinquished his chairmanship of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

He allegedly received bribes to assist a businessman, Fred Daibes, who was "seeking millions of dollars in investment from a fund with ties to... Qatar by performing acts" beneficial to Doha, according to the indictment.

It said Menendez had introduced Daibes to a member of the Qatari royal family who was also a principal of the unnamed Qatari investment company.

"Menendez made multiple public statements supporting the government of Qatar" while the company was considering investments into a real estate development owned by Daibes, the indictment said.

Daibes is also charged in the case and has pleaded not guilty, with the trial set for May 6.