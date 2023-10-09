Senator Cory Booker shares details of escape from Hamas bombings in Israel

Israel - US Senator Cory Booker shared a video to social media where recounting his harrowing escape as Palestinian militants launched a surprise attack against Israel.

US Senator Cory Booker is sharing his story after he had to take cover as Palestinian militants launched a surprise attack during his trip to Israel. © Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the clip, Booker recalls the moment terrifying moment Hamas began firing "thousands of rockets" into Israel where he was staying, immediately sending the region into war.

"About this time yesterday, I was jogging – behind me – in the Old City when I got an urgent call from my chief of staff, telling me to get back to the hotel as quickly as I could, that Israel was under attack," the New Jersey Senator said.

Upon getting back to his hotel, Booker took cover in a bomb shelter along with other civilians.

"Frightened faces, there were children and elderly, families, many Americans," Booker says. "There was a sense of fear and worry and a knowledge to many of us that there were horrific things going on around the country at that time."

Fortunately, Booker and his team are now safely back home in Washington DC, but he says they are "shaken, angered, and heartbroken" over terrorist attacks and subsequent civilian deaths.