Senator Rick Scott caught spreading abortion lies amid tight race for re-election

Tallahassee, Florida - Republican Senator Rick Scott has been spreading wild misinformation regarding abortion , and the Democrat challenging his re-election campaign isn't at all impressed.

Florida Senator Rick Scott is facing criticism after a video recently went viral of him telling students that Democrats support abortion after birth. © Collage: POOL & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a clip that recently went viral on social media, Scott is seen claiming that Democrats in Washington DC have all voted in support of "abortion up until the moment of birth," which would allow women and doctors to "crush a baby's skull."

"A baby that would be born healthy and alive at nine months – two minutes before... it can be crushed and killed," Scott continued.

"I think that's extreme and barbaric," he added.

The video was originally posted by MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski, who said Scott was addressing a class of college students.

It also happened that former Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell was also in attendance and shared her own clip on social media, describing his remarks as "extremist" and "disturbing."