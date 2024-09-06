Senator Rick Scott caught spreading abortion lies amid tight race for re-election
Tallahassee, Florida - Republican Senator Rick Scott has been spreading wild misinformation regarding abortion, and the Democrat challenging his re-election campaign isn't at all impressed.
In a clip that recently went viral on social media, Scott is seen claiming that Democrats in Washington DC have all voted in support of "abortion up until the moment of birth," which would allow women and doctors to "crush a baby's skull."
"A baby that would be born healthy and alive at nine months – two minutes before... it can be crushed and killed," Scott continued.
"I think that's extreme and barbaric," he added.
The video was originally posted by MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski, who said Scott was addressing a class of college students.
It also happened that former Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell was also in attendance and shared her own clip on social media, describing his remarks as "extremist" and "disturbing."
Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is neck-in-neck with Scott
Mucarsel-Powell, a Latina immigrant, is currently challenging Scott for his senate seat as Democrats attempt to undo the stronghold Republicans have on Florida's politics.
A recent The Hill/Emerson College poll has the race neck-in-neck, with Scott holding 46% support with likely voters and Mucarsel-Powell following closely behind with 45%.
In an interview on Wednesday, Mucarsel-Powell said she believes Florida is very much "in play" and called for help as she fights "one of the most extreme senators" whom she claims will "push for a national abortion ban."
Cover photo: Collage: POOL & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP