Shocking footage shows US senator being physically removed from Kristi Noem press conference

Los Angeles, California - A US senator from California was forcibly removed after interrupting a news conference being held by the US homeland security chief on Thursday.

US Senator Alex Padilla (2nd from R.), Democrat from California, is removed from the room after interrupting a news conference with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem at the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles on Thursday. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

"I'm Senator Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary," he said as two men pushed and shoved him from the room where Kristi Noem was speaking about controversial immigration arrests that have rocked America's second-biggest city.

Footage of the incident showed security agents forcing the senator to the floor and handcuffing him.

Padilla, one of two Democratic senators representing California in the upper chamber of Congress, can be heard trying to ask Noem about the targeting of immigrants.

Response to the incident was rapid.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Padilla "is one of the most decent people I know."

"This is outrageous, dictatorial, and shameful. Trump and his shock troops are out of control. This must end now," he wrote on social media.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the episode "absolutely abhorrent and outrageous."

"He is a sitting United States Senator. This administration's violent attacks on our city must end."

Noem's press conference came after almost a week of protests in Los Angeles sparked by an immigration crackdown ordered by President Donald Trump.