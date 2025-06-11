LAPD announces mass arrests as mayor issues curfew amid ongoing protests

Los Angeles, California - Los Angeles police began arresting people in the city's downtown late Tuesday as a partial curfew was imposed on the fifth day of protests against President Donald Trump's assault on immigrant communities.

LA police said it conducted mass arrests after the city's mayor imposed a curfew to crack down on widespread protests against attacks on immigrant communities. © Robyn Beck / AFP

The demonstrations, which began Friday, prompted Trump to take the extraordinary step of sending in troops, over the objection of the state governor.

Ann hour into the overnight curfew only a handful of protesters were left downtown, with police making several arrests as they warned stragglers to leave.

Though city and state authorities have bristled at Trump's intervention, they have themselves deployed law enforcement officers to violently suppress the protests.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said she had issued the curfew "to stop the vandalism, to stop the looting" and the LAPD later announced it was conducting "mass arrests."

One square mile area will be off-limits from 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM PT (0300 for everyone apart from residents, journalists and emergency services, Bass said.