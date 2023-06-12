Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian prime minister, has died

Milan, Italy - Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, a controversial real estate, media, and football mogul who shaped Italian politics for decades, died on Monday at the age of 86.

Berlusconi died in hospital in Milan, according to Italian media reports.



He was admitted to hospital on Friday for scheduled health check-ups related to his chronic leukemia, according to the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

Berlusconi was a towering if divisive force who shaped the Italian political landscape. He was prime minister on four occasions between 1994 and 2011. Until his death he sat on the Senate, the smaller of Italy's two chambers of parliament.

Born in Milan on September 29, 1936, to a bank official and a secretary, Berlusconi found early business success in the 1970s, became a household name in the 1980s, and moved into politics in the 1990s, with stunning results.

Berlusconi holds the record as Italy's longest-serving prime minister, with terms in office in 1994, 2001-2006, and 2008-2011. His rise to power was meteoric, winning his first elections in 1994 at the helm of a new party named after a football slogan, Forza Italia, or Go Italy.

He resigned in disgrace in 2011, at the height of a national debt crisis that risked destabilizing the entire Eurozone, while he was on trial for tax evasion and soliciting sex from an underage prostitute, in the infamous "bunga bunga" affair.

The case ended with an acquittal due to lack of evidence. But court hearings revealing that Berlusconi used to host lap dance shows with scantily clad girls wearing masks of famous people left an impression.