Socialist VP candidate Karina Garcia welcomes new baby weeks before election

New York, New York - Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) vice-presidential candidate Karina Garcia has welcomed a second daughter just weeks away from the November election.

Party for Socialism and Liberation vice-presidential candidate Karina Garcia and her husband celebrate the birth of their newborn daughter. © Screenshot/X/@votesocialist24

"Congratulations to our Vice Presidential candidate Karina and her husband Ben on welcoming their new baby girl into the world!" the campaign shared on X on Wednesday.

"Let’s continue to fight for and build a better future for all our children to live in!"

Garcia and PSL presidential candidate Claudia De la Cruz – both working-class mothers – are organizing to bring socialism to the White House and to "end capitalism before it ends us."

Garcia's pregnancy did not stop her from touring cities across the country in the lead-up to the November election in order to share the PSL's vision for building working-class power.

The Chicana organizer has been outspoken in support of expanding sexual and reproductive health care access. She has criticized the Biden-Harris administration for campaigning on abortion rights while failing to address the public health crisis in the US, only made worse by the criminalization of abortion in many states after the fall of Roe v. Wade.

The Vote Socialist campaign has laid out a series of executive actions President Joe Biden could have taken – but didn't – to protect abortion access.