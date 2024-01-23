Socialists Claudia De la Cruz and Karina Garcia slam Democrats' "empty rhetoric" on abortion rights
New York, New York - Socialist presidential candidates Claudia De la Cruz and Karina Garcia blasted Democrats for running on abortion rights on the 51st anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.
The Party for Socialism and Liberation's presidential candidate, Claudia De la Cruz, and her running mate, Karina Garcia, do not accept that Democrats are doing enough to protect abortion access heading into the 2024 race.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are trying to make the case for their reelection by centering abortion rights and the threats to reproductive freedom posed by a second Donald Trump presidency, but the third-party challengers aren't having it.
"The Democratic Party leaders keep singing the same songs, and they still haven't codified abortion rights," Garcia, a Chicana organizer with decades of experience fighting for sexual and reproductive health care access, said in a video shared on Monday.
"They had a Democratic majority in the House and Senate under the Carter administration, under the Clinton administration, under the Obama administration, and yes, under the Biden administration. They promised repeatedly, and they've never delivered," she continued.
"I don't accept that their hands are tied. I don't accept that empty rhetoric is the best that they can do until the next congressional session because I know and I've seen that when politicians, when something matters to them, when they feel the pressure from their paid political lobbyists or they feel the pressure from the people on the street, they can get their people in line."
Claudia De la Cruz urges Americans to organize for a better world
Garcia's remarks came on the 51st anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling, which effectively guaranteed the right to an abortion until around 23-24 weeks of pregnancy. In June 2022, the conservative-majority court overturned those protections in its Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision.
Biden and Harris are running on reproductive rights even as states across the country are passing abortion bans in flagrant disregard of international human rights.
The president has been accused of not doing enough to protect abortion access from rightwing attacks. He has opposed ending the filibuster and expanding the Supreme Court – measures that could create a buffer against the erosion of Americans' basic rights.
Meanwhile, many young voters and voters of color are registering growing dissatisfaction with the current administration due to its full-throated support for Israel's military campaign in Gaza as well as its failure to deliver on bold climate action, reparations, student debt cancellation, and more.
"All of our advances have been won by struggle. Nothing has been handed to working class people by the ruling elite. Roe Vs Wade was a win of a movement. And both parties have made it a piece in their political game," De la Cruz posted on X.
"Only a movement of the working class can guarantee our human and civil rights. Our right over our bodies, our future, our destiny should not be handed to our enemies!" she added.
"We only get what we are organized to take! Organize, Organize, Organize!"
