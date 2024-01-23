Socialists Claudia De la Cruz and Karina Garcia slam Democrats' "empty rhetoric" on abortion rights

New York, New York - Socialist presidential candidates Claudia De la Cruz and Karina Garcia blasted Democrats for running on abortion rights on the 51st anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.

Karina Garcia, vice presidential candidate with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, delivers a powerful address on abortion rights on the 51st anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision. © Collage: Screenshots/X/@votesocialist24

The Party for Socialism and Liberation's presidential candidate, Claudia De la Cruz, and her running mate, Karina Garcia, do not accept that Democrats are doing enough to protect abortion access heading into the 2024 race.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are trying to make the case for their reelection by centering abortion rights and the threats to reproductive freedom posed by a second Donald Trump presidency, but the third-party challengers aren't having it.

"The Democratic Party leaders keep singing the same songs, and they still haven't codified abortion rights," Garcia, a Chicana organizer with decades of experience fighting for sexual and reproductive health care access, said in a video shared on Monday.

"They had a Democratic majority in the House and Senate under the Carter administration, under the Clinton administration, under the Obama administration, and yes, under the Biden administration. They promised repeatedly, and they've never delivered," she continued.

"I don't accept that their hands are tied. I don't accept that empty rhetoric is the best that they can do until the next congressional session because I know and I've seen that when politicians, when something matters to them, when they feel the pressure from their paid political lobbyists or they feel the pressure from the people on the street, they can get their people in line."