South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem barred from Indigenous reservation: "We are not your tribe!"

Pierre, South Dakota - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been banned from an Indigenous reservation over her support for Donald Trump 's anti-migrant border crackdown.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been banned from Oglala Sioux lands in response to her anti-migrant actions and support for 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

"Due to the safety of the Oyate, effective immediately, you are hereby Banished from the homelands of the Oglala Sioux Tribe!" Frank Star Comes Out, president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, told Noem in a statement.

"We are a sovereign nation," he said. "We are not your tribe! We are our own nation we do not belong to the state of South Dakota!"

"We are older than South Dakota!"

The rebuttal came after the Republican governor called for South Dakota to send more National Guard troops and razor wire to Texas to prevent migrants from crossing the US-Mexico border during an address before the state legislature last week.

Noem has been tapped as a potential Trump vice presidential pick.

"I joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served honorably in foreign wars to protect the freedoms of all Americans, even Indians throughout the nation. I don’t [want] to see our Indian people and reservations used as a basis to create a bogus border crisis just to help Trump get re-elected as President and Governor Noem his running mate as Vice-President," President Star Comes Out wrote.

"Calling the United States’ southern border in Texas an 'invasion' by illegal immigrants and criminal groups to justify sending S.D. National Guard troops there is a red herring that the Oglala Sioux Tribe doesn’t support," he added, noting that migrants "don’t deserve to be dehumanized and mistreated."