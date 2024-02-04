Donald Trump name drops two potential vice president picks in big reveal

Palm Beach, Florida - As Donald Trump has left the world in suspense over who he will pick to be his vice president in the 2024 presidential race, he recently revealed two potential allies he is eyeing.

For the first time, Donald Trump revealed two potential vice president picks he is considering as he prepares for the general presidential election. © ALMOND NGAN / AFP

Could Trump have let loose about his future VP pick?

On Sunday, the former president sat down for an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, who asked him flat out when he would reveal his pick.

"Not for a while," he said. "We have so many great people in the Republican Party, but not for a while."

As Bartiromo pressed further, Trump explained that whoever he picks must "be able to be a good president" in case of a "civil emergency."

He went on to name drop South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who recently dropped out of the Republican primary race and endorsed him.

"I called Tim Scott this week... and I said, 'You're a much better candidate for me than you are for yourself,'" Trump said, referencing Scott's glowing admiration for him since his endorsement.

"When I watched Tim, he was fine. He was good, but he was very low-key," he continued. "I watched him in the last week, defending me, and sticking up for me and fighting for me."

He went on to say that he has also been watching South Carolina Governor Kristi Noem, who he said "has been incredible fighting for me."

"She said, 'I'd never run against him because I can't beat him.' That was a very nice thing to say," Trump said.