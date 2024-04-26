Summer Lee victorious in Pennsylvania primary in win for the Squad
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Representative Summer Lee of Pennsylvania came out on top in her congressional primary race on Tuesday in a big win for the progressive Squad.
Lee secured over 60% of the vote in the Democratic primary to represent Pennsylvania's 12th congressional district, teeing her up for a second term on Capitol Hill.
"I am so humbled and proud to win my first primary re-election to be the congresswoman for this incredible district I’ve spent my life fighting for," Lee said in a statement after the race was called.
"Our campaign was built on a record of delivering for our democracy, defending our most fundamental rights, and expanding our vision for what is politically possible for our region’s most marginalized communities."
A popular progressive, Lee was up against conservative challenger Bhavini Patel, who described herself on the campaign trail as a "pro-Biden Democrat" and criticized the incumbent congresswoman's support for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Big money targets Summer Lee
Lee shot to the national spotlight in her 2022 primary as an influx of around $3.3 million from pro-Israel sources flooded the race in her opponent's favor. She won the election by less than 1,000 votes.
This cycle, the Moderate PAC – funded in large part by Republican megadonor Jeffrey Yass – dropped over $600,000 to support Patel.
The Mon Valley native's victory on Tuesday comes as the American Israel Public Affairs Committee has vowed to spend $100 million, via its United Democracy Project super PAC, in a bid to eject the Squad in 2024.
The general election for Pennsylvania-12 takes place on November 5, 2024, when Lee will take on Republican contender James Hayes.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire