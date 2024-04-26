Summer Lee victorious in Pennsylvania primary in win for the Squad

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Representative Summer Lee of Pennsylvania came out on top in her congressional primary race on Tuesday in a big win for the progressive Squad.

Incumbent Congresswoman Summer Lee secured more than 60% of the vote to win her 2024 Democratic primary election. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Lee secured over 60% of the vote in the Democratic primary to represent Pennsylvania's 12th congressional district, teeing her up for a second term on Capitol Hill.

"I am so humbled and proud to win my first primary re-election to be the congresswoman for this incredible district I’ve spent my life fighting for," Lee said in a statement after the race was called.

"Our campaign was built on a record of delivering for our democracy, defending our most fundamental rights, and expanding our vision for what is politically possible for our region’s most marginalized communities."

A popular progressive, Lee was up against conservative challenger Bhavini Patel, who described herself on the campaign trail as a "pro-Biden Democrat" and criticized the incumbent congresswoman's support for a ceasefire in Gaza.