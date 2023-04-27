Ted Cruz plots to help Donald Trump overturn 2020 elections in newly released audio

Washington DC - Texas Senator Ted Cruz schemed to have the election results overturned and re-certified to help Donald Trump win, newly released audio tapes show.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz (r.) was recorded plotting with a Fox News host on how to help overturn the 2020 election results in favor of Donald Trump. © IMAGO / UPI Photo & NurPhoto

The tapes, given to MSNBC by former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg, include a conversation between Cruz and Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that took place on January 2, 2021.

"I think that the country deserves to have a credible assessment of these [election fraud] claims and what the evidence shows, and the mechanism to try and force that is delaying the certification of the results on the sixth," he says on the call.

Cruz goes on to reportedly lay out a plan where he gets a majority of the Senate and House to object to the results, and a "commission" would be created to find "credible evidence... that undermines confidence in the electoral results in any given state," which would allow them to overturn and re-certify the results.

"Is there any chance you can overturn this?" Bartiromo asks Cruz in the audio.

"I hope so," he replies.