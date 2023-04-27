Ted Cruz plots to help Donald Trump overturn 2020 elections in newly released audio
Washington DC - Texas Senator Ted Cruz schemed to have the election results overturned and re-certified to help Donald Trump win, newly released audio tapes show.
The tapes, given to MSNBC by former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg, include a conversation between Cruz and Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that took place on January 2, 2021.
"I think that the country deserves to have a credible assessment of these [election fraud] claims and what the evidence shows, and the mechanism to try and force that is delaying the certification of the results on the sixth," he says on the call.
Cruz goes on to reportedly lay out a plan where he gets a majority of the Senate and House to object to the results, and a "commission" would be created to find "credible evidence... that undermines confidence in the electoral results in any given state," which would allow them to overturn and re-certify the results.
"Is there any chance you can overturn this?" Bartiromo asks Cruz in the audio.
"I hope so," he replies.
Ted Cruz responds to the new audio
Ted Cruz quote tweeted the story on Tuesday, writing: "This [MSNBC clown] is breathless reporting that I 'secretly' said in a phone call... the EXACT same thing I said on national television the next morning."
Four days before the January 6 Capitol riots, Cruz did indeed call for an audit of the results, gaining support from a few other GOP senators.
Despite the fact that Trump has insulted Cruz over the years, even once claiming that Cruz's father was the gunman behind the assassination of JFK, Cruz has remained a loyal supporter of the former president.
Abby Grossberg, the Fox News producer who shared Cruz's private conversation, is suing Fox, claiming the company fueled a toxic work environment while she was there.
Dominion Voting Systems recently settled a defamation lawsuit with Fox about how the network and its hosts, including Maria Bartiromo, knowingly spread lies about election fraud following the 2020 elections.
Both cases have revealed private conversations with staff at the network, revealing a coordinated effort to sow doubt in the electoral process in aid of Trump.
Grossberg said that there are many more tapes on the way.
Cover photo: IMAGO / UPI Photo & NurPhoto