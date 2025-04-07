Walz reacts to Harris saying "I told you so" about election loss: "I own this"

Columbus, Ohio - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz shared his reaction after former presidential candidate Kamala Harris joked about their recent election loss.

In a recent interview, Governor Tim Walz (r.) shared his thoughts on Kamala Harris joking about their presidential election loss. © Collage: Big Event Media & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Last Thursday, Harris gave a speech at the Leading Women Defined Summit in California, during which she touched on President Donald Trump's controversial agenda since defeating her and Walz back in November.

"There were many things we knew would happen; I'm not here to say I told you so," Harris said with a laugh.

On Sunday, Walz was asked about her comments during an interview with CNN anchor Jake Tapper, who commented that Harris didn't give warnings about Trump during the campaign that were "compelling enough to win."

Walz agreed, explaining, "When I criticize, I'm criticizing myself. I own this. I'm part of the ticket, and somebody has to come up with a strategy."

He went on to argue that Democrats' messaging clearly failed, since Trump came out on top.

"I do think the challenge for Democrats... [is] why, with all of that out there, did they not think we were any better than that?" he said.

"And I'm very concerned with the folks who stayed home, and these are folks that I'll say once again – Donald Trump has identified their angst."