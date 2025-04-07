Walz reacts to Harris saying "I told you so" about election loss: "I own this"
Columbus, Ohio - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz shared his reaction after former presidential candidate Kamala Harris joked about their recent election loss.
Last Thursday, Harris gave a speech at the Leading Women Defined Summit in California, during which she touched on President Donald Trump's controversial agenda since defeating her and Walz back in November.
"There were many things we knew would happen; I'm not here to say I told you so," Harris said with a laugh.
On Sunday, Walz was asked about her comments during an interview with CNN anchor Jake Tapper, who commented that Harris didn't give warnings about Trump during the campaign that were "compelling enough to win."
Walz agreed, explaining, "When I criticize, I'm criticizing myself. I own this. I'm part of the ticket, and somebody has to come up with a strategy."
He went on to argue that Democrats' messaging clearly failed, since Trump came out on top.
"I do think the challenge for Democrats... [is] why, with all of that out there, did they not think we were any better than that?" he said.
"And I'm very concerned with the folks who stayed home, and these are folks that I'll say once again – Donald Trump has identified their angst."
Could Tim Walz be considering a run for president?
During the 2024 campaign, Walz got national attention as Harris' running mate for his charismatic personality and progressive policy positions. Throughout the race, Walz held the highest candidate approval ratings among voters by large margins.
Since their loss, the Democratic Party has been scrambling to find new leadership and take back the House and Senate. Walz is said to be considering a presidential run in 2028, and Harris reportedly is too.
Walz, who was celebrating his 61st birthday, went on to say in the interview that winning "should have been a slam dunk. We're the party that's going to protect Social Security and Medicare... We didn't do that. So, I'm concerned."
Cover photo: Collage: Big Event Media & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP