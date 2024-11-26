What will be Kamala Harris' next political move after election loss?
Washington DC - Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to figure out her next move in politics following her disappointing election loss to Donald Trump.
According to Politico, Harris has repeatedly told members of her team that she is "staying in the fight."
Harris has been considering a number of possible pathways forward, including another presidential bid in 2028 or a run for governor in her home state of California in 2026.
"She doesn't have to decide if she wants to run for something again in the next six months," a former Harris campaign aide said.
"The natural thing to do would be to set up some type of entity that would give her the opportunity to travel and give speeches and preserve her political relationships."
A source close to the campaign says the team is trying to decide on when best to bring Harris back into the public to speak out against Trump, as they believe "There will be a desire to hear her voice."
As Trump prepares to move back into the White House, Harris will now have to certify his election win and appear at his inauguration on January 20.
Cover photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP