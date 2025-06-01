Tim Walz says Democrats should "bully the s***" out of Trump in fiery speech

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (r.), who ran for vice president in 2024, suggested that Democrats should be "meaner" towards President Donald Trump. © AFP/Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

"Maybe it's time for us to be a little meaner, a little bit more fierce," Walz told a crowd in South Carolina during a speech in which he referred to Trump as a "wannabe dictator."

"The thing that bothers a teacher more than anything is to watch a bully," Walz said.

"When it's a child, you talk to them, and you tell them why bullying is wrong - but when it's an adult like Donald Trump, you bully the s*** out of him back."

Walz encouraged the audience to stand up to the Trump administration in whatever way possible, while still showing respect to those they disagree with.

"Donald Trump is the existential threat we knew was coming," he said. "It's going to be a challenging few years here... We've got the guts, and we need to have it to push back on the bullies and the greed."

The Democrat also took the opportunity to make fun of the president calling his signature spending legislation the "Big Beautiful Bill," which Walz said "sounded like something a fourth grader came up with."

In March, Walz said that he was open to potentially running for president in 2028, but only if he felt it was right and people thought he could win.