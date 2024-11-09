Tim Walz vows to keep fighting in first public address after losing to Trump

Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz (pictued) recently gave his first public speech after he and Kamala Harris lost the election to Donald Trump. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

On Friday evening, Walz gave a speech during an event at Eagan High School, where he vowed to "defend the progress" the state has made under his leadership from Donald Trump, who may seek to tear some of it down.

"The other side spent a lot of time campaigning and talking about and promising that they would leave things up to the states," Walz argued. "I'm willing to take them at their word for that.

"But the moment they try and bring a hateful agenda to this state, I'm going to stand ready to stand up and fight," he added.

Despite him and Harris suffering a crushing defeat to Trump – who managed to win all seven battleground states, flipping five for Republicans – Walz said he is "more motivated" and "fired up" to keep fighting, and his state will continue to represent that.

"Minnesota always has and always will be there to provide shelter from the storm," Walz said. "As long as I'm governor of Minnesota, we'll be a state that respects democracy, a place where we're proud of our civic debate and where we don't demonize people who disagree with us."