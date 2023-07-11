Senator Tommy Tuberville doesn't think white nationalists are necessarily racist

Washington DC - Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville has doubled down on comments suggesting that white nationalists' racism is just "some people’s opinion."

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville has refused to disavow white nationalists in the US military. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins grilled Tuberville on the first episode of her show The Source about past comments he made suggesting he sees white nationalists as "Americans."

"Just to be clear: you agree that white nationalists should not be serving in the US military. Is that what you’re saying?" she asked the Alabama Republican.

"If people think that a white nationalist is a racist. I agree with that, I agree they shouldn’t," Tuberville responded.

Collins pointed out that white nationalism is an inherently racist ideology that sees white people as superior and promotes racial segregation.

"Well, that’s some people’s opinion," Tuberville replied.

"My opinions of a white nationalist, if somebody wants to call them white nationalist, is to me 'an American,'" the senator continued. "Now, if that white nationalist is a racist, I’m totally against anything they want to do, because I am 110% against racism. But I want somebody that’s in our military, that’s strong belief in this country, that’s an American, that will fight alongside anybody, whether with a man or woman, Black or white, red. It doesn’t make any difference."

"But a white nationalist is racist, senator," Collins interjected.

"Well, that’s your opinion. That’s your opinion. But if it’s racism, if it’s racism, I’m totally against any type of racism, any type of racism. I don’t care what it is," Tuberville claimed.